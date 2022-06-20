Oct. 05, 1960 – June 14, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Cynthia Harrison, 61, of Natchez who died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Harrison was born Oct. 05, 1960, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Emmett Hugh Harrison and Alice McMahon.

She was a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Ms. Harrison was preceded in death by her grandfather, Archie O. McMahon; grandmother, Edith Murrell Ragan McMahon; brothers, Ronald J. Good and Patrick F. Good and father, Emmett Hugh Harrison.

Survivors include her mother, Alice McMahon Hammett; son, Colton G. Freeman; daughter, Joni D. Freeman; brother, Roland J. Good; aunts, Rebecca Ragan and Linda McMahon Sudbeck; grandchildren, Jeremy Beach, Tiffani Freeman, Phoenix Floyd, Serenity McKnight, Trinity Green and Elijah Washington.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.