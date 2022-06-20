May 28, 1961 – June 13, 2022

Robert Earl Smith “Gee”, 61, of Natchez passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home in Natchez.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Earl was born May 28, 1961, in Natchez, the son of George and Frances Smith.

Survivors include his wife Cynthia Smith of Natchez; son, Christopher Smith of Natchez; son, Jeffrey Smith of Natchez; grandsons, Ethan Smith and Brennen Smith; granddaughters, Skylar Smith and Madison Smith.

