Sicily Island man killed in rollover crash

SICILY ISLAND, La. — A Sicily Island, Louisiana, man was killed during a fatal rollover crash Sunday morning on Louisiana Highway 8 near Harrisonburg, Louisiana State Police Troop E reported.

LSP responded to the crash at approximately 9 a.m. which claimed the life of 33-year-old Rene D. Graham of Sicily Island.

Sunday’s accident makes the 17 fatal crash LSP investigated this year with a total of 18 deaths.

According to a LSP report, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Graham was traveling East on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Graham’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch embankment and overturned. Graham was ejected from the vehicle. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. LSP states he was not wearing restraints. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

“While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury,” the news release states. “Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.”