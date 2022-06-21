Closing Ceremonies: NAGSL awards scholarships at season’s end

NATCHEZ — Softball season is over in the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League, and the league presented scholarships to Brooke Collier, Rebecca Ratcliff and Taelor Magee this next year.

Collier, an Adams County Christian School graduate, will major in pre-law at Mississippi State University and with a minor in criminology. She is the daughter of Charmaine Collier and Cameron Collier.

She has played in the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League since t-ball and never left the league. Collier earned the Riana Flynn scholarship and was presented the award by Riana’s mother Linda Flynn and board members Bridget and Tommy Wactor.

Rebecca Ratcliff, also a graduate from ACCS, received the Gene Brashier scholarship. She will attend the University of Southern Mississippi and study social work. She is the daughter of Dan and Alisa Ratcliff.

Tommy and Bridget Wactor presented the scholarship as Gene’s family was out of town. Gene was a coach and umpire in the Natchez-Adams Softball League. Ratcliff started playing in the league with t-ball and has stuck with it. She said,

Taelor Magee earned the first ever Natchez-Adams Girls Softball Special Scholarship. She is an ACCS graduate and started with t-ball in the NAGSL Magee will start off at Co-Lin and will transfer to Southern Miss to study physical therapy.