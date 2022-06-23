Aug. 29, 1954 – June 19, 2022

Funeral Services for Dale Stewart, 67, of Natchez, MS, who died June 19, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Mark #2 Baptist Church with Pastor K. E. Stanton, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at St. Mark # 2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Stewart and father, Timothy Peoples.

Survivors include three brothers, Timothy Stewart (Valerie) Boston, MA, Dr. Earl Stewart (Gloria) Jackson, TN, Michael Stewart (Keith) Natchez, MS and sister Barbara Stewart of Natchez, MS; uncle, Lee J. McCoy (Edna); aunt, Pauline Adams, nieces, Tiah Stewart, Ari Stewart, Toni Stewart; nephews, Patricke E. Stewart (Marsinah), Kenneth Stewart, Noah Stewart, Timothee Stewart.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com