March 3, 1959 – June 5, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Doretha Fitzgerald, affectionately known as “Dobbie”, 63, of Natchez, who died Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Ambassador Worship Center with Rev. Bryant White of Atwater, GA officiating.

Burial will follow at Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will follow on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Doretha was born March 3, 1959, in Natchez, the daughter of Beulah Fitzgerald and Moraye Dinelli. She was a high school graduate. Ms. Fitzgerald was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill, MS where she was a member of the Missionary Society and Pastor’s Aide Society and the YPI. She enjoyed traveling and caring for children.

She is preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Linton, Sr. and Irene Fitzgerald; aunts, Alene Price and Louvenia Oliver; uncles, Robert and Freddie Fitzgerald and Richard Lyons.

Doretha leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Brandye Roddy; grandson, Georden Horton; special daughter, Meagan Oliver Smith; brothers, James Carroll (Tanya), Justin Carroll and Moraye Dinelli; sisters, Shirley Frazier (Billy Joe), Loretta Fitzgerald and Tonia Carroll; aunts, Doris Fitzgerald, Dorothy Howard, Alma Morris, Bertha Thomas, Ethel Fitzgerald, Betty Ellezy and Annette Fitzgerald; uncle, Linton Fitzgerald (Betty), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com