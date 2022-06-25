Prepare now for active hurricane season

Atlantic hurricane season kicked off in earnest on June 1.

Experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict an above-average hurricane season in 2022, meaning 14 to 22 named storms, including three to six major hurricanes.

With the sweltering temperatures we have experienced thus far this season — and it’s still June — we need to take the advice of experts and prepare now.

While the Natchez area is not on the coast, we know the dangers of spinoff storms and tornadoes.

Make an emergency plan. Do you plan to evacuate during coming storms? Know now what route you will take and make plans for a place to stay.

Have a way to stay informed during an emergency. Keep your cell phone charged and have a backup power supply for your cell phone.

Make sure your insurance policies are up to date, and make sure to put important papers in a place where they will be safe from the elements.

Now is the time to buy supplies you will need, like water, non-perishable food, medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies, and batteries. Don’t wait until a storm is upon you. You should have enough of these necessities to last you and your family several days.

Build a list of what you need and gather those items, like clothing and a first aid kit, flashlights, fire extinguisher, sleeping bags and blankets and pillows.

Know where your nearest shelter is if you have to evacuate your home.

Taking the time now to get yourself and your family ready for those inevitable storms that will challenge all of us will likely save you from much suffering and worry.