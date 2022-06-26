Ready to learn, have fun? Upcoming Vacation Bible Schools in the Miss Lou

Vacation Bible Schools are well underway in the Miss Lou with activities for kids and youth to teach them valuable life lessons while giving them a chance to have fun.

Many area churches host VBS for their church families, but also open their doors to the public. Contact your church of choice to ask them about registering your child for VBS this summer. We’ve asked area churches to submit their schedules for VBS and have compiled a list of them here:

Springfield Baptist Church at 16 Springfield Rd in Natchez is hosting their VBS July 11-13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. Family night will be hosted on July 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Natchez Church of God at 98 McNeely Rd is hosting their VBS July 11-14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pre-service will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the theme is 80s. They can be reached at 601-445-5135.

St. Mary’s Basilica at 105 S Union St in Natchez is hosting their VBS July 11-15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:15 p.m. Children entering pre-kindergarten and graduating fifth grade are eligible. Pre-registration is required and can be done at vbspro.events/p/stmarybasilica. They can be reached at 601-445-5616.

Highland Baptist Church at 319 Highland Blvd in Natchez is hosting their VBS July 18-22 from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. Children of 4 years to sixth grade are eligible. They can be reached at 601-442-5263.

Washington Baptist Church, 39 Old Highway 84 No. 1, will host a “Build the Kingdom” construction-themed VBS on July 11-15 from 8 to 11 a.m. for children age 5 through those entering the 7th grade. Directions: Take the first right past the Washington post office on U.S. 61 North. For more information, call 601-445-4855.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 502 Ferriday Drive, will host vacation Bible school from July 17-22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday. A block party will be held on Saturday, July 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The theme is Zoomerang — the sanctity of life. Buses and vans will run in Ridgecrest and Vidalia. Call the church to be put on pickup list. Ages finished Kindergarten through 12th grade.