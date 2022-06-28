First Baptist Church of Natchez to break ground on new student center

NATCHEZ — First Baptist Church of Natchez will break ground on its new student center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FBC Natchez announced the center in a sermon on June 20, 2021. The new student center is to help promote thstudent ministry and provide more space for classes and fellowship. Interim Student Pastor Matt Martin said the center will be 5,000 to 6,000 square feet and will include classrooms, a worship area, a stove and refrigerator and a lounge where students can hang out. They plan to have video game systems in the lounge area.

“The student center is trying to be a home for our students and offer a safe place and environment,” Martin said. “Right now we have about 30 kids and the Family Life Center holds 40 to 50 students. This Student Center will hold 80 to 100 students.”

He said the student center will be built next to the Family Life Center on the back side of the church and will be connected to the Family Life Center. Currently, students occupy a room in the upstairs of the Family Life Center.

Martin said the project will cost about $1.2 million. The majority of funds came from the congregation.

“It’s very generous of our people to give to this project. It’s nice to see the church unite around one common purpose,” Martin said.

According to the church’s website, FBC’s student ministry’s mission is to reach the lost children in the Miss-Lou with the gospel and equip students to lead in the future.

“Our goal is to be a group who loves Jesus and who wants to be on mission,” Martin said. “We want to bring hope to our community and the surrounding areas. Hopefully we can take the gospel to other regions across the world.”

First Baptist Church of Natchez’s Student Ministry meets twice a week.