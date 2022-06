What are your thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision on abortion? (You can select more than one answer.)

Abortion should be illegal with no exceptions.

Abortion is a matter of health care and should be between a woman and her doctor only.

Abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape or when a woman’s life is in danger.

A woman should have a right to choose abortion. It’s her body.

The abortion ban puts the lives of low-income women in Mississippi in danger because of the state’s poverty level and poor access to health care. View Results