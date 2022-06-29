Courthouse Records: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Adams County

June 17-23

Civil suits:

Rosemary Crawford Ramsey v. Douglas C. Arnold et al.

Estate of Garnett Chaney Sr.

Iranus N. Robinson et al. v. Jomeka D. Christmas.

Conservatorship of Henry Ford.

Guardianship of Journee Paisley Robinson.

Destiny Gossett v. Jevon Harper.

Divorces:

Bonnie Fay Jones and Gregory Patrick Jones. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

James Kennady Griffin, 61, Natchez to Tammy Eugenia Griffin (Woods), 58, Natchez.

Randy Donald Nations, 54, Natchez to Delaine Carol Daigle (Blanchard), 55, Natchez.

Michael Jerry Peavy, 53, Trout, La. to Susan Ladonna Allbritton (Fryar), 57, Trout, La.

Deed transactions:

June 16-22

Lucien C. Gwin III and Cindy Miller Gwin to Pete Hays Harmon Sr. and Jo Ann Hope Harmon, a 5.46 acre portion of Tract D of a division of a portion of Beverly Plantation.

Yvonna A. White to William Erik Beaver and Hollie Beaver, lots 45 and 46 Sandy Creek Estates.

Ronnie Elmore to Charlene Taylor, Ronnie James Elmore, and Pauline Taylor, a 16.47 Acre Lot Portion of Homewood Plantation.

Christopher C. Ellison and Heather D. Ellison to Melissa A. Stogner, lot 87 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Damian James Trahan to Brandon McKenzie, Part of Tract N Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

Joshua Floyd and Meagan Floyd to john Brian Eason and Tonya Skates Eason, lot 60 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Mary F. Romero to Refined Renovations, LLC, lot 22 of the Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Eat For Crooked Creek, L.L.C. to Crooked Creek Ranch and Lodge, L.L.C., Portion of lot 3 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Jacqueline W. Nelson to Sandra M. Washington, lot 9 Indian Hills Estates (First Development).

David Allen Lindsey and Kimberly G. Lindsey to Raven Hope Aldridge, the westerly 5.7 acres of lot 34 of Anchorage, Third Development.

Mortgages:

June 16-22

Derrick Craig Sanderson and Christiana Lydia Myers to Rural Housing Service, lot 38 Glenwood Subdivision.

William Erik Beaver to Centennial Bank, lots 45 and 46 Sandy Creek Estates.

Melissa A. Stogner to Fidelity Bank, lot 87 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Brandon McKenzie to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, Part of Tract N Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

John Brian Eason and Tonya Skates Eason to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 60 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Stanley David Felter and Katherine M. Felter to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, lots 1, 4 and 5 of Block 10 of the Town of Roxie.

Refined Renovations, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 22 of the Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Raven Hope Aldridge to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, the westerly 5.7 acres of lot 34 of Anchorage, Third Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 23

Civil cases:

Jacob Law Group v. Tywanaka Walters.

Jacob Law Group v. Jakyla Jones.

Jacob Law Group v. Shenet Bell.

Jacob Law Group v. Curtis B. Thompson.

Jacob Law Group v. Sarah A. Clark.

Jacob Law Group v. Jamal Gooden.

Jacob Law Group v. Jerrica Proby.

Jacob Law Group v. Tammy Cochnauer.

Jacob Law Group v. Alvin Hawkins.

Jacob Law Group v. Keaundrea Jones.

Jacob Law Group v. Norman Humphreys.

Jacob Law Group v. China Jones.

Jacob Law Group v. Percy Perry.

Jacob Law Group v. Kimberly Davis.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Kimberly Nickelson.

Tammie Steele v. Johnathan Hargrave.

Southern Finance v. Wanlia Williams.

Rouchon A. Smith v. Earline Collins.

Charles Seyfarth v. Sierra Burton.

Concordia Parish

June 16-23

Civil suits:

State of Louisiana v. Joseph Rudolph Wilson. (Non Support)

Teddi Jones Wilson v. Joseph Rudolph Wilson. (Non Support)

Carley F. Davis v. Berlin McCullar.

State of Louisiana v. Berlin McCullar.

Lakeair Hawkins v. Marquis K. Brown.

State of Louisiana v. Marquis K. Brown.

Deville Asset Management, LTD v. Jerry Dunbar.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Lil Man Construction.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Ryan E. Mayers.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Marlin Services, Inc.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Judy A. Ellis.

Succession of Fred Wilson Jr.

Josie Lane Allen v. Tyler Ray.

Capital One Bank (USA) v. Danny H. Daniels.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Daniel Wouters.

Divorces:

Ameka Davis v. Charles Davis Sr.

Stephen Chandler Crain v. Amanda Camille Crain.

Marriage license applications:

Levon Shay Brooks, 36, Ferriday to Cindy Rena Watson, 28, Ferriday.

Maurice A. Bachus, 56, Ferriday to Toyua Renee Watson, 37, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Clinton Ryan Maples to Jamie Holzhauer, lot 11 Cottondale Subdivision.

Frances Doran to Bianca Myles, lot 46, Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Bianca Myles to Frances Doran, lot 46, Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.