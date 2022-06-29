Grand Village of the Natchez Indians announces new summer camp opportunities for 2022

NATCHEZ — Grand Village of the Natchez Indians (GVNI) has announced new summer camp opportunities.

This summer GVNI will offer Time Travel Challenge Camp for children ages 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Summer camp will be held Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, on the GVNI site.

At Time Travel Challenge Camp, campers will explore many different aspects of life along the Mississippi River through arts, games, and much more.

Registration fee for the weeklong camp is $50 per child and space is limited. To register or for more information on this fun summer camp experience call 601-446-6502 or email info@natchezgrandvillage.com .

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 8.

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians is a National Historic Landmark and is administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The Grand Village is located at 400 Jefferson Davis Boulevard, Natchez, and features a museum, and three ceremonial mounds. In addition, there is a nature trail on the 128-acre site and a gift shop carrying Native American crafts. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays 1:30 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.