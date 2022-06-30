Aug. 13, 1956 – June 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Betty Jean Johnson, 65, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Monroe will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Bro. Lionel Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Daughters of Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will follow on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Betty was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Natchez, the daughter of Lurlene Elerby Johnson and Frank Johnson, Sr. She graduated from North Natchez Adams High School. Betty enjoyed watching sports.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Efetoya Johnson; brothers, Frank Johnson, Jr. and Russell Johnson, Sr. and sister, Mary Kinette.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: son, Chokesa Johnson; daughter, Makeba Mitchell (Michael); brothers, Lionel Johnson, Pastor Wilsonni Johnson (Marie) and Melvin Johnson; sisters, Rosie Mae Cameron, Teletha Johnson and Veronica Hunt (Ronnie); significant other, Paul Armstead and a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

