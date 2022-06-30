Feb. 16, 1926 – June 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Beulah Mattiel Wilson Irving, 96, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Second Union Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Beulah was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Saul Wilson and Tina Jackson Wilson. She was educated in Adams and Jefferson counties. Mrs. Irving was a member of Second Union Baptist Church where she served with the Ushers Board. She also held membership with LF and C-Good Samaritans. Beulah enjoyed cooking and watching game shows (especially Family Feud) and the Young and the Restless.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur L. Irving, Sr., daughters, Laura M. Isaac and Everlean Irving; grandsons, Eddie D. Gaines and Vernon R. Isaac; sons-in-law, Eddie Gaines and Beverly Isaac, Jr., four brothers and five sisters.

Beulah leaves to cherish her memories: son, Arthur Lee Irving, Jr. (Loria); five daughters, Earline Gaines, Betty Irving, Theresa Irving, Lillie M. Irving and Linda Irving Hutchins (Larry); sister, Gertrude Wilson; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

