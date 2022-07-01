Crime Reports: Friday, July 1, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jerry Wes’Lee Thomas, 26, 2 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Travis Sentel Conner, 42, 2732 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (domestic). No bond set.

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, 1317 Lewis Street, Lake Charles, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Edgewood Road.

Abandoned vehicle on North Circle Drive.

Harassment on Highland Boulevard.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Gas drive-off on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Henderson Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Disturbance on Miller Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Justin Roy Fuller, 35, Clifford Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held on no bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Corey Hamilton, 20, Mississippi State Highway 553, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.

Christie Harvey, 50, No address given, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Anthony Edward Jackson, Cezanne Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Jeremy Nathaniel Tipton, 40, Jack Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Released on $500.00 bond.

Johnny White, 39, Fox Glen Circle, Natchez, on charges of tampering with physical evidence and controlled substance violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jon Dale Adams, 50, Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Paige M. Taylor, 28, Sunset Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Threats on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.

Two traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Intelligence report on Mazique Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Clifford Road.

Trespassing on Brookfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on State Street.

Accident on State Street.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Steam Plant Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Byron Burns, 31, 8888 McAdams Road, Clayton, resisting an officer, improper tint, improper lane usage and possession of schedule II drugs.

Rachel Gibson, 56, 105 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, sentenced to 45 days for misdemeanor charges of theft, assault, damage to property and flight from an officer.

Herbert Jefferson, 32, homeless, sentenced to 20 days and $760 fine for misdemeanor charges of carrying of weapons and possession of a firearm at an alcohol outlet.

Dantrieze Scott, 23, 9185 U.S. 84, Ferriday, fined $760 for misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.

Arrests — Wednesday

Artis Frazier, 61, 126 Park St., improper tint, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. No bond set.

Patricia Wade, 41, 5223 U.S. 84, simple escape. No bond set.

Mary Pecanty, 37, 215 Poole Road, Monterey, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,235.

Robert Wilson, 56, 59 Pineview Drive, Natchez, theft greater than $1,000. No bond set.

Joseph Kelly, 39, 255 Lumis Lane, possession of schedule II drugs with intent (two counts), drug paraphernalia, and bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $1,642.50

Dexter Lyons, 28, 6541 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, reckless operation and illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Drug violation on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 900.

Alarm on Lake Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic violence on BJ Road.

Simple escape on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire on Louisiana 131.

Possession of stolen property on Carter Street.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jakyareon Hawkins, 19, 608 S. 5th St., aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.