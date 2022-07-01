Rosie Ware

Published 6:32 pm Friday, July 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jan. 6, 1938 – June 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Rosie Lee Fitzgerald Ware, 84, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Chapel AME Church, in Church Hill, MS at 291 Chapel Hill Road.  Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel’s and Sons Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.

More Obituaries

Fannie Lee Wallace Allen

Inell Williams Washington

Versa Rogers Lewis

Johniece Evans White

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision on abortion? (You can select more than one answer.)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections