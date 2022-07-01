Rosie Ware

Jan. 6, 1938 – June 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Rosie Lee Fitzgerald Ware, 84, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Chapel AME Church, in Church Hill, MS at 291 Chapel Hill Road. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel’s and Sons Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.