Sept. 7, 1964 – June 15, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Versa Rogers Lewis, 57, of Natchez, MS, who died June 15, 2022, at Hospice Ministries Inc., will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Vidalia Church of Christ, with Bro. Don Tate officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

She was born Sept. 7, 1964, the daughter of Miller Ward and Clara Lee Rogers. She was educated in the Natchez-Adams School District. She was a custodian for Natchez Adams School district and has been a carrier for the Natchez Democrat.

Ms. Lewis was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Late Rev. Leon Howard.

She was loved fishing, cooking, zero turn driving, plumbing, carpentry, spending time with family and was a well-rounded woman,

Ms. Lewis was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandmother, Geneva Gray Rogers-Fleming; maternal grandfather, Fed Rogers; paternal grandfather, Miller Ward and paternal grandmother, Nonie Ward; brothers, Bobby Ward, Alfred Ward and Clarence Ward

She leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Aaron C. Lewis of Natchez, MS; children, Ladonna Rogers, Lucas (Audria Thornton), Tracy Rogers all of Natchez and Aaron (Sheika Williams) Rogers of Natchez, MS; sisters, Mary Ann Jackson of Hermanville, MS, Gloria ( George) Ivory of Natchez, MS, Dora Mae Wilson ( Leonard, Jr.) of Port Gibson, MS, Alison Ward of Union Church, MS; brothers, Walter L. Ward (Tameka), R.L. Ward, Gary Ward and Gregory Ward of Union Church, MS, Odell Ward of Enterprise, MS; grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; special aunts, Ora Gibb of Jackson, Lee Dell Smith of Oakland California, Emma Valentinel of Texas, Minister Shirley Adams of Vicksburg, MS, Jonnie Mae Westley of Natchez, MS Joann Davis of Newellton, LA and one special uncle, Fed Rogers, Jr. of Patterson, MS.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com