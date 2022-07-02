Don’t miss out! Plenty of opportunities to celebrate July 4 weekend

NATCHEZ — There are plenty of ways to have fun and celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend in the Miss-Lou.

Here is a look at what is going on this weekend and on July 4:

Lake St. John Flotilla

Today, July 2, the annual Flotilla on Lake St. John begins at 2 p.m. Lake goers will receive a priest’s blessing for a safe boating season from the Steckler family pier, while onlookers and judges gather on the other piers around the lake to witness the decorated vessels.

Boater registration costs $15 and lasts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Along with the Flotilla category, people may enter a pier decoration category. Each is judged based on creativity, time spent and originality. Themes don’t need to be patriotic.

The overall winner out of the top four will receive $2,500. In the pier decoration category, the winner will receive a $500 prize.

After the parade and winners are announced, the private pier of the family of Newt Willis will launch a firework show at dusk. The show will be visible from anywhere on the lake, and on any pier.

Natchez Fourth of July Celebration

Today and Sunday is the second annual Natchez Fourth of July Celebration on the Natchez bluff.

Gates open at 1 p.m. on today and performances begin at 2:30 p.m. Following the opening act by the B3, there will be performances by Brit Taylor, Grayson Capps, Paul Thorn, at Robert Earl Keen for the closing act at 9 p.m.

Then Sunday’s performances begin at 3 p.m. with Will Wesley. Following him are Drew Parker and Alabama at 6:15 p.m.

Local vendors and drink stands will be serving throughout the festival, and outside drinks will not be permitted. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at www.ardenland.net/natchez4thofjuly.

Festival-goers will be able to park at the Natchez Visitor Center to catch a shuttle ride to the concert area. Other public parking is available within walking distance in the Downtown area.

Miss-Lou Fireworks

The traditional fireworks display on the Mississippi River at Natchez and Vidalia will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Get there early for the best spot to see the fireworks!

They are launched from a barge in the middle of the river and will light the night sky near the Natchez bluff and the Vidalia riverfront park side of the bridge. They can be viewed from anywhere on the Natchez bluff or along the Vidalia riverfront.