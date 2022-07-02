Sanguinetti ‘excited’ about return to Cathedral School

NATCHEZ — For the first time in over five years, Pat Sanguinetti will walk the halls of the Cathedral School in an administrative position, this time as the interim chief administrator.

Soon the official title of his position will be “president” of Cathedral School, he said, adding the term “headmaster” belongs to other private schools.

The school’s administration has been restructured so that now secondary and elementary principals of the school will report to the president.

Kimberly Burkley continues in her role as the elementary principal and Robin Branton, who served as vice-principal, is entering a new role as principal of the secondary school.

Sanguinetti will also be in charge of the school’s finances.

“The buck stops with me,” he said.

While he’s excited for his return, it’s only temporary until the Diocese of Jackson finds and appoints the next president of Cathedral. Sanguinetti said he has no interest in applying for it.

“It’s time for a change,” he said.

He last left Cathedral as a principal in June 2016, ending 14 years spent in that role.

Before that, he spent four years as an assistant administrator and seven years as a high school math teacher. And, of course, he is a graduate of the school.

“It feels great,” he said of his return. “I’m excited. I hope the feeling of excitement will still be there come Christmastime.”

Many of the kids he knew at Cathedral and the ones he taught have already moved on to college and careers.

“Some will remember me, but many won’t,” he said.

Sanguinetti said Cathedral has always held a significant role in his life. He is a sixth-generation Cathedral graduate. The great-grandchild of one of his cousins will start the eighth generation.

Sanguinetti said he is most excited for this fall when he will be ready to welcome a new group of students.

“I’m ready for the kids to come because they are what we’re there for,” he said. “We go to work every day for the children.”