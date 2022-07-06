Co-Lin Kids College accepting camp sign-ups for July

By MAIA BRONFMAN

NATCHEZ — Co-Lin Kids College is hosting a variety of camps for elementary and middle school-aged children during July. Courses are week-long, except for Broadway Bootcamp which is two weeks, and cost between $45 and $80.

Upcoming classes include tennis, Spanish, cheer, paddleboat design and theater.

Kimberly Grover, coordinator for Co-Lin Kids College, said the classes are designed to be cost-optimal while encouraging creativity, fun and education.

Malori Giannaris, theater arts director and elementary art teacher, teaches little Picasso, pre-teen Picasso, and Broadway Bootcamp.

In her Broadway Bootcamp class, Gianarris teaches elements of theater, improvisational skills, and audition technique. It’s an opportunity for kids to participate in theater for the first time, to figure out if it’s something they want to pursue further, Giannaris said.

“At the beginning, some are hesistant, and at the end they are the center of attention, stealing the show,” Giannaris said about her students’ growth, “It’s great to see them blossom.”

In her Picasso classes, every day she introduces two new artists and two new projects. Students use acrylic paints, watercolor paints, clay and oil pastels.

“It’s a really hands on experience, and fun to see their wheels turning,” Giannaris said about watching them create independently from lumps of clay.

“Participating in camp is a way to build character, socialize and help students build on their strengths and weaknesses. Kids College is a great way to produce productive citizens of the future,” Grover said.

Information about camps and sign-ups can be found at www.colin.edu/community/summer-camps/ and the Co-Lin Facebook page. For additional assistance, call the Willie-Mae Dunn library at 601-446-1101.