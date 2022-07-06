Fishing, films and more on tap at parks and rec

BY MAIA BRONFMAN

From movies to fishing, the Natchez Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer-long activities program aimed to give young people a variety of ways to be active.

The events and camps are meant to support families and provide inclusive and engaging activities for the kids in the community, said Sanora Cole, director.

Cole has drawn on the public figures, resources and spaces of Natchez to encourage youth engagement. Hopefully, she said, the program will become annual.

The program begins on July 8 in Duncan Park for an outdoor screening of “Onward” at 6:30 p.m. The Pixar animated fantasy-adventure film is suitable for young children and admission is free.

Next weekend, there will be a volleyball camp at the National Guard Armory at 329 Liberty Rd, and will be taught by professional players and NCAA referees. There are two sessions, one on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and another on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $10.

An event geared towards high schoolers, Kickback to School, is July 22 at the Natchez City Auditorium. Featuring a professional comedian and a talent show which high schoolers may enter, the event is free for students in grades nine through 12, $5 for everyone else, and goes from noon until 4 p.m.

Entry requirements and directions for the talent show can be found on the Natchez Parks and Recreation Facebook page. There will also be a student school supply giveaway during the show.

The day after, on July 23, Alderman Ben Davis, the Natchez Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Fishing with Fathers event. It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park.

“Deputies will be fishing buddies for any kids that need one,” Cole said.

On August 27 at the City Auditorium the Parks Department is hosting a Boys to Gentlemen camp for males aged 8-18. The camp, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is designed to teach life skills to boys, she said.

Natchez Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry will speak to them about laws they should know. Other guest speakers will teach about hygiene and other aspects of being a gentleman.

Registration and more information can be found at the department’s website or social media.