July 14, 1941 – July 8, 2022

WOODVILLE – Martha Ann Ford Herrington, 80, of Woodville, MS, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 3, 2022. She was born on July 14, 1941, in Woodville to the late L. Russell Ford and Grace Smith Hudgens. She was a member of Woodville Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at Woodville Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Dr. George Bannister officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

She leaves behind one son, Kevin Livingston; one granddaughter, Kristen Watts (Jacob); one great-granddaughter, Catherine “Cate” Watts; niece, Dawn Mathis; nephew, Russ Ford; sister-in-law, Sue Ford; Mac Fletcher, who she thought of as a son; three stepsisters, Lucille Black, Virginia McDonald, Barbara Addison and one stepbrother, Joe Gibson.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Herrington and brother, Marvin Ford.

Pallbearers will be Russ Ford, Billy Mathis, Mac Fletcher, Brian Spell, Harry “DJ” Ford, and Zach Whetstone.

Honorary pallbearers include Douglas Bell, Gene Lofton, Jimmie Randall, Charles “Tapper” Sessions, Billy Joe Jones, and Wettlin Treppendahl.