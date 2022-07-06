BIRMINGHAM, AL – Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed our beloved Reba Burge Ransom into His glorious Kingdom on June 27, 2022 – the same date He welcomed her dearly loved mother home 26 years ago. She leaves to mourn and carry on her rich and powerful legacy: her husband of nearly 44 years, Herman Sidney Ransom, Natchez, MS; their four daughters, Tracie Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Kellee Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Ashlee (Lawrence) Strong, Atlanta, GA and Leslee (Marcus) Parrott, Chicago, IL; two grandchildren whom she adored, Emery Erin and Sage Nia Parrott of Chicago, IL; one sister, Betty (Edwin) Carter, Muscle Shoals, AL; five brothers, Elijah (Shirley) Clime, Birmingham, AL; Jimmie (Dorothy) Burge, El Paso, TX; Tyree (Vicki) Burge, Birmingham, AL; Hershell (Patricia) Hicks, Birmingham, AL and Irry Hicks,

Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by a special aunt, Christell Hill of Meridian, MS, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other close relatives, church family members and beloved friends. Her husband and daughters, along with countless others, arise and call her blessed and attest to the fact that her life was a life well lived.

The family has scheduled services celebrating Reba’s life and homegoing for Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. John A.M.E. Church in Birmingham, AL. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery immediately following the Homegoing Service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bushelon Funeral Home, 800 14th Street SW, Birmingham, AL 35211.