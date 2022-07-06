Snap a photo with the CWS title at Mississippi Braves game

PEARL — Ole Miss fans have an opportunity to get a shot with history Thursday night. The Mississippi Braves will host Ole Miss night starting at 5 p.m. at Trustmark Park, gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who buy tickets to the game can have their photo taken with the national championship trophy for winning the College World Series, the second for the state after Mississippi State won the 2021 CWS. The trophy will be on display at the Farm Bureau Grill and Outdoor Patio.

Mississippi Braves play the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a double header Thursday night with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. All fans wearing Ole Miss gear to the park will receive a $5 field level ticket thanks to Farm Bureau.

For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4. or call 888-BRAVES4.