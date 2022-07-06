Weigh-ins this weekend; Vidalia hosts youth national bass-fishing tournament

BY MAIA BRONFMAN

VIDALIA, La. — Redneck Adventures Mid-South Broadcasting is hosting the Basstactix National Championship today through Saturday, July 9, in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Wednesday, July 6, was the sign-up, meet-and-greet and dinner for contestants.

The hundreds of contestants from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama may enter the junior varsity or high school divisions to compete in teams of two.

Weigh-ins will be made at the Vidalia Municipal Building Complex at 204 Vernon Stevens Blvd. after each day of fishing, with the championship weigh-in on Saturday. Boats will launch near the Black River Lake complex in Monterey, Louisiana.

The weigh-ins are cumulative.

“You could have a team catch nothing on Thursday and Friday and catch a 25-pound bass on Saturday and win,” said Jimmy Allgood, Mid-South Broadcasting president.

Teams have been fishing in tournaments throughout the region to qualify for this tournament, Allgood said. It’s the ultimate youth bass fishing competition.