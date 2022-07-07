Cars collide in front of Parkway, one overturns; other details unknown

NATCHEZ — A two-car rollover accident in front of Parkway Baptist Church backed up traffic at about 11:35 a.m. all the way from that area to Merit Health Natchez hospital.

Early reports indicate a driver of a gray Honda traveling from the area of the church across the intersection of U.S. 61 on Melrose Montebello Parkway and collided with a red Jeep. The red Jeep rolled over during the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was responsive and alert, but was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the Honda refused medical attention at the scene.

This story will be updated as more details become available.