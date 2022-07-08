Still plenty to do before summer’s end

Whoever said “there is nothing to do” in Natchez or the Miss-Lou obviously hasn’t been paying attention.

Fourth of July weekend was packed with concerts and firework shows on the Natchez Bluff and boating fun on Lake St. John and Lake Concordia. There is still more fun to be had before summer’s end.

At 2 p.m. each Wednesday in July kids can enjoy a movie matinee at Judge George W. Armstrong Library. Showing next week is Disney’s “Luca.”

Concordia Parish Library is also hosting summer activities at locations in Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey now through July 15.

Preschool programs are at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Vidalia Library and Thursdays at the Ferriday Library. Elementary programs are at 10:15 a.m. Mondays in Monterey at Concordia Bank, Tuesdays at the Vidalia Library, Thursdays at the Ferriday Library and Fridays at the Clayton Library. Teen programs are at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays at the Vidalia Library and Thursdays at the Ferriday Library.

Co-Lin Kids College is hosting a variety of camps for elementary and middle school-aged children during July. These upcoming classes include tennis, Spanish, cheer, paddleboat design and theater. Sign up online at colin.edu/community/summer-camps

Natchez Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole has also shared a list of things to do that includes movies in local parks, volleyball, talent shows, fishing, summer camps and more.

To stay informed about upcoming events, visit citynatchez.recdesk.com or follow Natchez Parks and Recreation on social media.

For those looking to get outside on their own schedule, Duncan Park tennis and pickleball courts are open daily. There is also a disk golf course that winds throughout the park. Discs are now being sold in local stores. Check out the UDisc app on any smartphone to view a map of the course, track the distance of your throws and to keep score.