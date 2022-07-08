Stuff a squad car for back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway

Published 5:34 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

File photo

VIDALIA, La. — A police car sits outside of the Vidalia Walmart, but there’s no patrol deputy inside. Instead, it is being filled to the hood with school supplies for a back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway later this month.

Vidalia police officer Georganna Berry said the department is depending on the community to come through with donations of backpacks, crayons, highlighters, scissors, glue, notebooks, folders or any other type of school supplies needed for local school children.

Donations will be accepted both from inside the police car and at the Vidalia Police Department from now through Monday, July 25, for a drive-thru style giveaway from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot behind the police station, she said. Anyone with a child can come through the drive-thru, Berry said.

Email newsletter signup

“We don’t discriminate, but the child has to be in the car with the parent,” she said.

Officers will also come to houses of people with donations that need to be picked up, Berry said. To request a pickup, or for more information, contact the police department at 318-336-5254 and ask for officer Berry or Captain Sheila McFarland.

“The more donated, the more we can give out,” Berry said.

More News

Cyber Crime Unit tracks down Louisiana man for solicitation of juvenile

County officials explore cannabis dispensary zoning

DAUGHTRY: Civilian stops to help out in two-car rollover accident

Cars collide in front of Parkway, one overturns; other details unknown

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    When allowed to do so, will you seek a prescription for medical marijuana?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections