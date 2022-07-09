Tree blocks traffic, causes power loss for some in downtown Natchez area

Published 1:33 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A tree blocks both lanes of traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Road and Washington Street on Saturday afternoon, causing power loss for some. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

A downed tree on Martin Luther King Jr. Road has caused power loss for some in the downtown Natchez area.

The tree is blocking both lanes of traffic between State and Washington streets, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said, while asking everyone traveling in that area to use caution.

He added power lines are down in the area. Entergy and Public Works are in route to the location, he said at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Entergy, 36 customers from Martin Luther King Jr. Road at State Street to Homochitto Road lost power. The estimated restoration time is 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

