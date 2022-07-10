Overrun with tomatoes? Try out this recipe

By Jennie Guido

It’s happened. The tomatoes have taken over at the Guido house. We eat them with every meal, except breakfast. However, I feel that day is coming when we have to have a side of tomatoes at the breakfast table. That’s got to be a European practice like baked beans in the UK, right?

Mom is always the first to call it with her daily intake. The acid does her in, and we are left to finish off the countertop before the next five-gallon bucket load makes its way into the house. Don’t get me wrong. I love them. I like the chopped up with homemade ranch dressing. I like them simple with a dash of salt and pepper. Put them in a salad, and I’m happy. Double doses on a grilled burger, and it’s a drippy mess of yum.

However, this recipe for homemade salsa is a quick way to go through the current batch on the counter top. Also, the possibilities are endless as to what you add to the mix. We’ve tried corn and black beans to give it more of a Mexican taste. Try a can of drained black-eyed peas for a little Southern caviar. A diced cucumber adds a little something fresh that will leave you going for scoop after scoop.

So, grab a tomato (or five) and make a batch of this for your next gathering or just simply for dinner tonight with a bag of tortilla chips.

Italian Salsa

6 fresh tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

2 fresh cucumber, peeled, seeded, and sliced

1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

4 fresh banana peppers, seeded and chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 can olives, sliced

1 can black beans, drained

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 package Good Seasons Italian Dressing, prepared

Combine all of the vegetables in a large bowl. Prepare the dressing per the directions, and pour over the mixture. Mix well and refrigerate. Serve chilled with tortilla chips.