Renown children’s music duo to perform at Concordia Parish Libraries

BY MAIA BRONFMAN

VIDALIA, La. — On Tuesday, Concordia Parish Library is hosting Brian and Terri Kinders, a husband-and-wife musical duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, for interactive children’s performances.

Two shows are scheduled, each lasting 45 minutes. The first is at 10:15 a.m. at the Vidalia Branch at 408 Texas St., and the second is at 2 p.m. at the Ferriday Library at 1609 N. 3rd St.

Email newsletter signup

Brian has been performing children’s music since the 1980s and has been celebrated by outlets like USA TODAY. His guitar music, accompanied by Terry’s vocals, will be water-themed for the Concordia shows, said Library Director for the Parish Amanda Taylor.

Each year the American Library Association chooses a theme, which the Louisiana State Library uses to create a performance roster.

So far, there have been performances about pirates and scuba diving, and a visit from a Louisiana State Wildlife and Fisheries official with baby alligators.

The Kinders’ songs, Taylor said, will be about fish, octopuses and other aquatic creatures.

“They’re always interactive. There’s lots of participation,” Taylor said about the performances. The Kinders’ will be the last in their seasonal series.