Circle the date: MDWFP releases dates, bag limits for 2022 to 2023 hunting season

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have released the season dates and bag limits for the upcoming season. MDWFP’s fiscal year starts July 1, 2022 and they released the dates for the 2022 to 2023 season Monday during the ongoing frog and raccoon season.

Hunters across the state can harvest one antler buck in a day and three across the season. Only one buck with hardened antlers may fall short of the legal requirements of 10 inch inside spread or a 13 inch main beam on private lands. The limit for deer on private lands that are anterless, either bucks or does, is five. In the National Forest it is one per day and a limit of five per season.

There is a new season for deer hunters to partake in. A special velvet archery season will open Sept. 16 and close Sept. 18. Hunters must buy a special permit which costs $10 and becomes available after Aug. 1, they must be a legal buck, must be reported and hunters must submit a sample for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.

Here are the other deer seasons.

Archery Oct. 1 to Nov. 18

Youth Firearm (15 and under) Nov. 5 to Nov. 18 Nov. 19 to Jan 21

Anterless Primitive Weapon Nov. 7 to Nov. 18

Gun with Dogs Nov. 19 to Dec. 1

Primitive Weapon Dec. 2 to Dec. 15

Gun without dogs Dec. 16 to Dec. 23

Gun with dogs Dec. 24 to Jan. 18

Archery/Primitive Weapon Jan. 19 to Jan. 31



Fall Turkey seasons is open Oct. 15 and closes Nov. 15 but is by permit only on private lands in specific counties. Lincoln, Franklin, Amite and Copiah Counties are open but hunters must submit an application to the Jackson office. Spring Turkey season will open March 15 and close May 1 with a bag limit of one gobbler per day and three per season.

Small game

Youth Squirrel Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 with a daily limit of 8.

Fall Squirrel Oct. 1 to Feb. 28 with a daily limit of 8

Spring Squirrel March 15 to June 1 with a daily limit of 4

Rabbit Oct. 15 to Feb. 28 with a daily bag limit of 8

Bobwhite Quail Nov. 24 to March 4 with a daily limit of 8

Frog April 1 to Sept. 30 with a daily bag limit of 25 per night

Raccoon July 1 to Sept. 30 with a daily bag limit of 1 per party/night

Trapping Nov. 1 to March 15 with no bag limit



Migratory bird season kicks off with Canada Geese, Gallinules and Rails on September 1.