Golden Eagles Softball Coach Brian Levin resigns

Southern Miss softball coach Brian Levin announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon expressing his desire to spend more time closer to family.

“It is a bittersweet decision for Michelle and I to step away from Southern Miss.,” said Levin. “We have made some incredible relationships here but having the opportunity to move to Iowa where my children and grandchildren live is something we may not have a chance to do again.

“I want to thank Dr. Bennett, Jeremy McClain, Brad Smith, and the rest of the executive staff for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss. I especially want to thank the coaches, GA’s, managers, parents, fans, and most of all, the young ladies that have been a part of the program for the past three years. The softball program is headed in an upward trajectory. I am excited to follow the future successes it will produce on the field and in the classroom.”

Levin oversaw the Golden Eagle program for the past three seasons compiling a 65-62 record and his 2022 season produced its best results with a 29-23 mark.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time here at Southern Miss, and we wish him the best moving forward,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain.

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.