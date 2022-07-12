Man dies after fleeing accident; vehicle leaves Government Fleet Road and hits tree

Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Jan Griffey

Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Government Fleet Road on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly fleeing the scene of an accident that occurred on the eastbound Mississippi River Bridge. Here, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, left, walks with another officer after surveying the accident scene. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — A man has died on Government Fleet Road in Adams County after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Law enforcement officials are not identifying the victim at this time.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said a witness reported the man had been in an accident on the eastbound Mississippi River Bridge, but left the scene and turned onto Government Fleet Road.

After taking the report at the bridge, deputies traveled down the road looking for the suspect. They found where his vehicle left the road. It could not be seen from the roadway.

“He was pronounced DOA at the scene. They were not chasing him. They found him like that,” Patten said. “It is a very unfortunate thing for anyone to feel the need to flee a scene. Stay and face whatever consequences are coming to you. Nothing is worth losing your life over.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

