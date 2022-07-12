Oliver LeRoy Robbins Jr.

Dec. 5, 1946 – July 11, 2022

Services for Oliver LeRoy “Roy” Robbins, Jr., 75, of Natchez who died Monday, July 11, 2022, in Vicksburg will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kathleen Potts officiating.

Mr. Robbins was born December 05, 1946, in Natchez, MS the son of Oliver L. Robbins, Sr. and Yvonne O’Ferrall Robbins.

He was a docent at Longwood for many years and was a historian.

Mr. Robbins was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sister, Jacqui Robbins; his niece Michelle Roberts and husband David Roberts of Jackson, MS; great-nephew, Tristan Roberts of Jackson, MS; cousins, Ella “Dooks” O’Ferrall Kimbrell and husband James Kimbrell of Natchez, MS; Larry O’Ferrall of St. Francisville, LA; Louise O’Ferrall Card of St. Francisville, LA.

Memorials may be made to the Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez Adams County Humane Society or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.