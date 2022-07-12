Redneck Adventures Catfish Rodeo to be held in August

VIDALIA — Mid-South Broadcasting Company will present the Redneck Adventures Catfish Rodeo World Championship on August 13, 2022 in Vidalia, Louisiana. All fish caught in the tournament must be caught on a rod and reel, weighed live and released.

Teams can compete in the championship with up to 12 members. Anglers are free to fish from either side of the Mississippi River via land or boat. Veterans, active soldiers or wounded soldiers will get added pounds to their team.

Payouts for the first, second and third place teams are based on the amount of teams entering. There is a 50/50 big cat pot to be awarded in addition to an all catfish division, a youth division and a trash fish division. Weight in and scales open at 11 a.m. under the bridges in Vidalia. The limit will be three catfish per team and scales will close at 5 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

The entry fee for the teams is $150. For more information contact Jimmy Allgood at 601-597-6658 or visit www.RedneckAdventures.com/catfish.