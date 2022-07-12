Woodville man arrested for attempting to meet minor in store bathroom for sex

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 57-year-old Woodville man on Monday for attempting to “meet up” with a minor inside a store bathroom to have sex with them, authorities said.

CPSO states the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating 57-year-old Denny Rex Boyd on Friday for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor online. He allegedly engaged in lewd conversations with the child over three days, deputies said.

While deputies were still working to identify Boyd, he allegedly requested to “meet up” with the child. Deputies said they located Boyd on Monday where the suspect said he would be and immediately took him into custody and identified him as the man who was communicating with the child.

He has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Woodville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.