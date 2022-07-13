Courthouse Records: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Adams County

June 1-7

Civil suits:

Estate of Carolyn Louise Baker.

DHS — Brandon Brown.

DHS — Joseph L. Dunbar III.

DHS — Georgia I. Chatman.

DHS — Gregory Sylvester Tillman Jr.

DHS — LeMichael K. Floyd.

DHS — Rashaun D. Wilson.

DHS — Keith W. Minor.

DHS — Alonzo F. Brown Jr.

DHS — Derrick L. Ware.

DHS et al. — Carlos Smith.

Estate of Bonnie Rhae Smith Williams.

Andra J. Harris v. Melanie Nicole Williams.

Divorces:

Latoris Vondell Cooley and Yolanda Scott Cooley. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

James Edward Evans v. Nancy Noell Eveans.

April Hagrave v. Teddrick Hargrave.

Marriage license applications:

John Clint Shows, 53, Natchez to Tammy M. Landry (Stoutes), 59, Natchez.

Allen Todd Craddock, 53, Georgetown, Texas to Jamie Lynn Courtney (Calhoun), 52, Natchez.

Meagan Elizabeth Dunn, 28, Pineville, La. to Wendi Lynn Coker, 27, Pineville, La.

Anthony Ricardo Payne Jr., 35, Ridgeland to Alicia Shanta Blanton, 38, Natchez.

Elvis D. Prater, 47, Natchez to Velisha Jones (Barksdale), 51, Natchez.

Cornelious Rodriquez Johnson, 48, Natchez to Princess Roberta Pernell, 38, Natchez.

Travis Antron Isaac, 32, Aurora, Colo. to Keviana Lashae Banks, 27, Aurora, Colo.

Deed transactions:

June 30-July 6

Deidra R. Minor to Jeremy DaWayne Myles and Calaundra Ann Myles, lot 12 Highland North Subdivision I.

Jonathan L. Smith and Betsi McGraw Smith to Roland L. Derouen III and Lauren S. Derouen, lot 3 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Jimmie B. Baker to Jimmie B. Baker and Linda L. Baker, lot 12 Roundale Subdivision.

Roderick Evans to Roderick Evans and LaRhonda Evans, lot 16 College Heights Subdivision.

James A. Clark to Anderson Management, LLC, lot 35 East Horse Shoe Subdivision.

SCIOTO Properties SP-16, LLC to TMRE, LLC, lot 331 Montebello Subdivision.

SCIOTO Properties SP-16, LLC to TMRE, LLC, lot 136 Montebello Subdivision.

James Odes Franklin and Charlotte Mills Franklin to HPGM Properties, LC, lots 103 and 104 Woodland Addition.

Joseph G. Garrity to HPGM Properties, LLC, lot 32 Brooklyn Subdivision.

John W. Hicks Jr. to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 96 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Frederick Lane and Kelia Lane to Steven Cole Melton, lot 62 Brookfield Subdivision.

Daniel R. Brown to Christian Hope Baptist Church, a portion of Block 10 Concord Subdivision.

Mortgages:

June 30-July 6

Jeremy DaWayne Miles and Calaundra Ann Myles to Home Bank, lot 12 Highland North Subdivision I.

Roland L. Derouen III and Lauren S. Derouen to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 3 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Tanya N. Walker and Joey Tyrone Walker to Riverland FCU, lot 14 Montebello Subdivision.

Anderson Management, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 35 East Horse Shoe Subdivision.

TMRE, LLC to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 331 Montebello Subdivision; lot 136 Montebello Subdivision.

Ignacio B. Nunez and Miguel B. Nunez to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 16 of Subdivision of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Main Line Inspection, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 96 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Steven Cole Melton to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 62 Brookfield Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 7

Civil cases:

Merit Health Natchez v. Ruthie Abraham.

Natchez Hospital v. Patricia Smith.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jessica Harrison.

Fast Money, LLC v. Lakeshia Ford.

Demetric Jones v. Aniya Jones.

United Credit Corp. v. Abigail Smith.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Felicia Hall.

Fast Money, LLC v. Juanita Nickelson.

Fast Money, LLC v. Robert Irving.

Daisy Stewart v. Charlie Tensley.

Angela Miller v. Clarence Martin.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Stasha Willis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Vee Firley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jasmine Hauer.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sharonda Bradley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lisa Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Earl W. Stafford.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Andreika Thomas.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Pat Steed.

Sylvia Buck v. Keyana Bates.

Phillip Davis v. Deselle Davis.

Concordia Parish

June 1-7

Civil suits:

Jordan Christopher Jones v. Taylor Boy Paint & Body, LLC.

Sherry Skipper v. Taylor Boy Paint & Body, LLC.

Succession of Kevin Head.

Succession of Sally Jo Charrier Head.

First Heritage Credit of Louisiana, LLC v. Terance White.

Bank of America v. L.B. Barnes Sr.

Curator Fee v. L.B. Barnes Sr.

Bank of America v. L.B. Barnes Jr.

Bank of America v. Vera Lee Minor Barnes.

Succession of Effie Mae Herpin Norwood.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Phaedra N. Burns.

Lonnie Barnett v. Walter Heath Juneau.

State of Louisiana v. Walter Heath Juneau.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Jennifer C. Wadlington A/K/A Jennifer Cox Wadlington.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Richard K. Wadlington A/K/A Richard Kevin Wadlington.

Divorces:

Lori Scruggs v. Edward Bruce III.

Marriage license applications:

Dewantront Antwan Davis, 35, Ferriday to Ernetria La Patsy Banks, 37, Ferriday.

Jonathon Tyler Heard, 24, Vidalia to Allye Madelyn Braley, 23, Vidalia.

Kenneth James Griffin, 49, Clayton to Shameeka Michelle Neal, 39, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Darrell Thomas Maynard Jr. and Kellye Maynard to Jonathon Heard and Allye Braley, lot 66 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Tammie Sandifer Boyette Edwards to Jesse Grant Benedetti and Jesselyn Brooke Benedetti, lot 55 Taconey Subdivision.

Magnolia Property Enterprises to Jack R. Fletcher, lot 87 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Earlene Click Williams to William Garic and Patrick Garic, lot 28 Murray Addition “A”.

Mortgages:

Jonathan Heard and Allye Braley to GMFS, LLC, lot 66 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Jesse Grant Benedetti and Jesselyn Brooke Benedetti to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 55 Taconey Subdivision.

Jack R. Fletcher to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, lot 87 Vail Acres, Second Development.