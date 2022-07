Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Alfred Fred Hartwell, 53, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Dandre Ramond Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set.

Justin Lamar McGuire, 32, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on South Pearl Street.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

911 Hangup on Buckner Avenue.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Accident on Minor Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Trespassing on Birdwood Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Fraud/false pretense on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on North Commerce Street.

Threat on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Three traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Theft on Roselawn Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Inez Street.

Simple assault on McNeely Road.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Friday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Malicious mischief on Maple Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Brenham Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Allen Wade Brownell, 21, Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of reckless driving and accident, vehicle unattended. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Michelle Ann Mitchell, 43, Wildlife Way, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Richard Wayne Davis, 39, Alexander Road, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of resisting arrest. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Nations Road.

Alarm on Oak Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop at Fish House.

False alarm on Jason Court.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Nations Road.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

False alarm on Southwind Road.

Accident on Hutchins Landing Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on South Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Roseland Forest Drive.

Traffic stop at Post Office.

Intelligence report on Buckles Road.

Reports — Saturday

Malicious mischief on North Sunflower Road.

Suspicious activity on Beau Pré Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Property damage on Otis Redding Drive.

Intelligence report on Southmoor Drive.

Missing person on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Wildlife Way.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Animal cruelty on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Dogwood Drive.

False alarm on South Sunflower Road.

Prowler on Hickory Street.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Drug related on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Morgantown Road.

Animal cruelty on State Street.

False alarm on Pineview Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on Kyle Road.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Attempted break in on Louisiana 908.

Theft on Louisiana 568.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 569.

Alarms on US 84.

Storm damage on Cottondale Court.

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road.

Suspicious person on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 131.

Alarms on Twin Lake Road.

Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road.

Domestic violence on US 84.

Fire on Levens Addition Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 65.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 565.

Shots fired on Ralph Road.

Fire on Mariah Plantation Road.

Fire on Louisiana 15.

Suspicious person on US 425.

Juvenile problem on Rabb Road.

Juvenile problem on Ferriday Drive.

Disturbance on Bingham Street.

Theft on National Guard Road.

Suspicious person on Franklin Road.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Fire on US 425.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Break in on Concordia Avenue.

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Washington Heights Road.

Unwanted person on Concordia Drive.

Fight on Bowie Road.