Heat advisory in effect, severe thunderstorms possible

JACKSON — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Miss-Lou area where severe thunderstorms are also possible later this evening.

A heat advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. today in portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas where heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected, NWS states.

Southwest and central Mississippi and northeast Louisiana also have a marginal to slight risk for severe weather later on today.

Email newsletter signup

This is expected to hit Adams County, Concordia Parish and the surrounding area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. today.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and isolated hail up to quarter size are possible.

Timing will mainly be early to mid-afternoon near Highway 82, late afternoon to early evening near Interstate 20, and early to late evening near Highway 84 and Highway 98, NWS states.

Until then, take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses by staying out of the sun and in an airconditioned room as much as possible and take extra care if you work or spend time outside, drink plenty of fluids and reschedule strenuous activities if possible, NWS advises.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

In the event of a heat-related emergency, do not hesitate to call 911. A heat stroke is an emergency.