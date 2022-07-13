It’s not too early to think about Christmas

No, it’s not too early to begin thinking about Christmas — at least not Christmas in Natchez.

Christmas in Natchez is hosting its annual Christmas in July fundraiser, set for July 28, at Dunleith, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Each year, money raised at this event help pay for Christmas decorations and festivities for the Natchez community.

Thanks to the Hallmark movie filmed in Natchez last year, the Christmas in Natchez committee raised enough funds to support a new animated nursery rhyme Christmas display for this year at Memorial Park. The makeup of this display is top secret and will be revealed on the grounds of Dunleith at the fundraiser on July 28.

Natchez has such a wonderful tradition of celebrating the Christmas season. Many of us remember the car trips through the International Paper Co. plant in Natchez to view its annual Christmas display, which still delights Natchez children each year on the Natchez bluff. And our Christmas tree lightings and fireworks are second to none and begin the Christmas season in earnest for Natchez children and their families.

Tickets to the Christmas in July fundraiser are $50 each and include hors d’oeuvres and two specialty cocktails and a cash bar, as well as an opportunity to get a sneak peek of this year’s new display for children at Memorial Park.

This year’s Christmas Tree Lighting, which will include a winter wonderland for children, is set for Saturday, Nov. 26.

None of the delightful events our families enjoy at Christmas would be possible without the hard work and fundraising efforts of the members of the Christmas in Natchez committee. Please consider supporting them by attending the Christmas in July event or making a donation.