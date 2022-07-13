May 22, 1958 – July 8, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Micheal Wayne Smith, Sr., 64, of Fayette, who died on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Fayette, will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the Fayette branch and will continue on Friday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Wayne was born May 22, 1958, the son of Mildred Jones Smith and Alsworth Smith, Sr. He was educated in the Jefferson County School District and was employed with the school district for many years. Mr. Smith was a faithful member of the St. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school student and a member of the usher board. He was also a member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #202. Wayne enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and loved working on automobiles.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles Felton, Enus Felton, and Ernest Felton.

Wayne leaves to cherish her memories: his loving wife, Annette Smith; sons, Micheal Smith, Jr., Antonio Smith, Arveanius Smith, Cornelius Smith, Kendrick Smith, Montrel Malone, and Durian Walker; daughters, Antionette Smith McCalpin, Clara Smith, and Mildred Smith; brothers, John Melvin Smith, Richard Smith, Malcolm Smith, and Jermaine Smith; thirty-four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

