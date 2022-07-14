April 29, 1995 – June 29, 2022

Funeral services for David Deshawn Stewart, 27, of Dallas, TX, formally of Vidalia, LA, who passed June 29, 2022, at his residence, Dallas, TX, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Greater Mt. Carmel M.B.C., with Pastor Raymond Riley.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

David Stewart was born April 29, 1995, in Natchez, MS, the son of Russell James, Jr. and LaToya Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Eloise Woods; a paternal grandfather, Russell James, Sr.; his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Jimena Nunez.

David leaves to cherish his great memories of him; his parents, Russell James, Jr. (Shawntell), of Houston, TX, Latoya Stewart, of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Neveah Stewart, Leilah Stewart; two brothers, Tyvarious Stewart, Demontre’ Stewart; one sister, Jasmine Butler, all of Dallas, TX; two aunts, Dana Lyons, Kansas City, MO, Shana Stewart; one uncle, Dexter Stewart all of Chicago, IL; paternal grandparents, Jacquelyn Dixon (Rev. Leon), of Vidalia, LA; maternal grandparents, Eddie Baker, Jr., of Vidalia, LA, Dr. Pinkie Stewart, of Chicago, IL; a host of other family and friends.

