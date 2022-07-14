July 28, 1991 – June 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Denzel MarKeith Fort, 30, of Natchez, who died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Denzel was born July 28, 1991, the son of Yolanda Fort and James A. Mitchell. He was a graduate of Natchez High School. He furthered his education by receiving an Associate Degree from Co-Lin and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech and Theater from Jackson State University. Denzel was self-employed and held memberships in stage and acting organizations. He enjoyed acting, fishing and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jamarius Jackson and grandfathers, Willie J. Fort and Albert D. Mitchell.

Denzel leaves to cherish his memories: father, James A. Mitchell; mother, Yolanda Fort; step-mother, Glenda T. Mitchell; brothers, Devante Fort, Darious Fort, Jeremy Fort, James Lucas, Jamarahi Lucas and Michael Watts; sisters, India Davis, Imani Davis and Bianca Fort; grandmothers, Josephine Fort and Mildred L. Mitchell; aunts, Melissa Fort, Carol Barkley, Pat P. Washington (Percy); uncle, Michael Fort; step-sister, Tiera Turner; step-brother, Jerry Turner; special cousin, Jackye Perry and other cousins and friends.

