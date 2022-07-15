Motorcyclist rams into back of police car

NATCHEZ — A motorcyclist rammed into the back of a police car on U.S. 61 South on Friday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Brent Johnson, refused medical treatment and was issued three citations from the Mississippi Highway Patrol officer who responded, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Johnson received citations for following too closely, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.

Photos of the accident show damages include a dented rear lift gate and hanging rear bumper on the patrol car and a dented front fender on the motorcycle.