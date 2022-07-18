Oct. 20, 1929 – July 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Ann Reed Johnson, 92, of Natchez, MS will be held at Jefferson St. United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at noon with Bro. Will Wilkerson and Bro. Bryant Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ann was born on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1929, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Natchez, MS.

Ann was born to Allie and Warren Reed in 1929 in Natchez, MS. She spent her childhood years alongside her brother Jim in the family grocery and restaurant business. Her father was a well-known carpenter in Natchez, who introduced her to the love of her life Bill Johnson. They married in 1954 and had two children Betsy and Butch. Ann spent her younger years rearing children and the many adventures that entailed. Later Ann became Bill’s right-hand lady as a secretary and travel guide. They earned many trips with Feltus Brothers and Orgill Hardware across the country. The family spent countless summers at Lake St. John. This was a loved pastime of hers. As life progressed, Ann earned the title of “Mimi” to her five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She loved her family and shared many Sunday lunches with her family. She was a lifelong member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, Ward Sunday Class and Women’s Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Johnson; parents, Warren James Reed and Allie Brewer Reed and brother, Jim Reed.

Those left behind to cherish Ann’s memory are her son, William W. Johnson and his wife, Missi of Natchez, MS; daughter, Betsy Abraham and her husband, Danny of Cleveland, MS; grandchildren, Reed (Laura) Abraham, Bart (Jade) Abraham, Spence (Linzy) Abraham, Madison (Eric) Stampley, Andrew Johnson, Sydney Eidt and Jae Eidt. Great-grandchildren, Strickland, Mary Grace, Witt Abraham, Easton and Kruze Abraham, Conner, Brewer and Josie Abraham, Ally and Brooks Stampley; Fitz Eidt.

Those honoring Ann as pallbearers are Reed Abraham, Bart Abraham, Spence Abraham, Andrew Johnson, Eric Stampley, Curt McGuffee and Chas Moroney.

Honorary pallbearers are Keith Smith and Nicky Myers.

The family will receive friends at Jefferson St. United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at noon.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.