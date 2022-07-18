Child pornography recovered after man traveled to Vidalia to meet Minor

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oak Grove, La., man on Saturday involving multiple counts of solicitation of a minor for sex.

In a press release issued on Sunday by the CPSO, its Cyber Crime Unit began investigating in late June an adult communicating with a minor online.

The subject, identified as Jody L. Acreman, 51, 993 Mason Front Road, Oak Grove, allegedly initiated contact and began “grooming” dialogue with a juvenile that turned sexual in nature, which continued for several weeks, using numerous online platforms, according to a press release.

On Saturday, July 16, Acreman made plans to travel and meet the minor, arriving around 3:30 p.m. At that time, he was met by CPSO deputies and taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, Acreman was found to be in possession of numerous adult items that he had brought, along with suspected methamphetamine.

As part of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for a search of the subject’s personal cell phone device, which was analyzed the following day. At that time, a total of six files were recovered, containing pornography involving juveniles, along with two files containing pornography involving sexual activity between humans and animals.

Acreman was arrested and charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor; Indecent Behavior with Juveniles; Pornography Involving Juveniles, (6) Counts; Sexual Abuse of an Animal (Possessing Pornographic Images of Humans Engaged in Sex with Animals), (2) Counts; and Illegal Possession of Schedule II CDS

The investigation remains ongoing and Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick asks that anyone with information is urged to contact the Cyber Crime Unit at (318) 336-5231 Ext. 400, or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Hedrick reminds readers all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.