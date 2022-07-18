Crime Reports: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Jadarius Lamar Jones, 26, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Malicious mischief on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Intelligence report on Minor Street.

Three traffic stops on Madison Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Bingham Lane.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on Ouachita Street.

Malicious mischief on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Loud noise/music on Ashburn Woods Avenue.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Breaking and entering on Williams Street.

Shots fired on Kenwood Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Brightwood Lane.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Beechwood Lane.

Two traffic stops on Shadow Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Lincoln Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lace Spring Foster-Dunigan, 43, 8 Owl Lane, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 34, 115 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Therye Lakeith J. Washington, 24, 9112 Wynnewood Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of speeding on local highway, seat belt violation, DUI – 1st offense, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Matthew Donte Moore, 26, Teague Street, Fayette, on charge of shoplifting. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, Cleothia Henyard Heights, Natchez, on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, Cleothia Henyard Heights, Natchez, on charges of false information or identification to law enforcement officer, no insurance, and license plate: no tag, expired tag or ID. Released on $1,500 bond.

Kendrick Ricardo Tenner Jr., 23, Cammack Street, Fayette, on charge of shoplifting. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Attempted breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Iris Lane.

Forgery/embezzlement on Alexander Road.

Welfare concern/check on Otis Redding Drive.

Theft on Woodhill Drive.

Malicious mischief on River Terminal Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Tubman Circle.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Theft on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Derrick Mason, 51, 403 S. 7th St., aggravated battery. No bond set.

Amber King, 34, 316 BJ Road, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and warrant for simple burglary. No bond set.

Marcus Green-Taylor, 21, 921 Alabama Ave., aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond set at $4,500.

April Walker, 34, 140 Hammett Road, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Dylan Toxler, 20, 1692 Azalea St., fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Jaylen Jefferson, 19, 21 Brentwood Lane, fined $350 for possession of marijuana and a stop sign violation.

Zkendre Gant, 20, 210 Levee Heights Road, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Rekeilya Brooks, 23, 210 Levee Heights Road, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Zymiya Washington, 22, 210 Levee Heights Road, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Wesley Rabb, 41, 286 Ron Road, fined $350 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ada Kenney, 53, 113 Lee St., sentenced to one year in the Department of Corrections suspended with one-year probation and payment of $1,942.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

M. Mitchell, 20, 2526 Culpepper St., Alexandria, fined $700 with eight months probation for simple battery (three counts).

Larry Jackson, 50, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, sentenced to 30 days default and $650 fine for failure to obey traffic signal and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Telvin Lowery, 25, 13000 Wood Forrest Blvd., Houston, TX, possession of marijuana.

Stephen Welch, 38, 412 Davis St., Petal, fined $250 for criminal trespass. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

James Johnson, 51, 4001 Carter St., transferred from the Department of Corrections.

Kristy Parker, 45, 232 Cowen St., possession of schedule I drugs (two counts), possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and no plates. Bond set at $75,980.

Daniel Holmes, 49, 436 Cranfield road, possession of schedule I drugs. No bond set.

Dakota Tolbert, 27, 132 Ralphs Road, probation and parole sanction, five days.

Camelia Wilson, 41, 142 Ralphs Road, probation and parole sanction, five days.

Denis Mitchell, 39, 170 Bingham St., Clayton, fined $360 and sentenced to supervised probation for disturbing the peace (fighting).

Michael Laprarie, 40, 37407 E. Hillside Drive, Prarieville, warrant for another agency.

Walter Mackel, 38, 305 Stampley St., fined $560 and sentenced to six months in jail suspended with 12 months judicial probation.

Reports — Friday

Drug violation on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Simmons Drive.

Disturbance on Lynn Street.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Belle Grove Circle.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Fire on National Guard Road.

Disturbance on Wildsville Road.

Unauthorized use on Louisiana 15.

Loose horses on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.