May 15, 1969 – July 15, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James Riley Coco, Jr., 53, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.