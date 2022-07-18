Miss Lou once again hot spot for COVID-19 transmission

NATCHEZ — Community-level transmission of COVID-19 is high in Adams, Franklin and Jefferson counties and medium in Wilkinson and Amite counties.

The same is true of Concordia and many of the surrounding Louisiana parishes, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC recommend wearing a mask while indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have any symptoms of the virus. Additional precautions may be necessary for those who have a high risk for severe illness.

As of Thursday, the latest data available, the CDC reported Adams County has at least 85 active cases and a test positivity rate of nearly 6 percent, excluding non-reported at-home tests.

The CDC also reported 94 active cases in Concordia Parish and a test positivity rate of 51% within the same time period. The case rate in Concordia Parish is also up nearly 50 percent from the week prior, the CDC states. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in recent weeks in either the county or the parish.

Oral antiviral therapies such as Paxlovid (Pfizer) and molnupiravir (Merck) have been authorized by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19. These therapies require a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.

Vaccination remains the best tool to protect people from getting COVID-19, the health department states.